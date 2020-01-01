Spreaker
Oregon Governor Kate Brown On Next Steps

Oregon Governor Kate Brown On Next Steps

From: Think Out Loud
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is thinking about how to reopen Oregon’s economy. She made news earlier this week when she announced in a joint statement with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and California Gov. Gavin Newsom that the three West Coast states will work together on a plan to lift “stay at home” orders and allow businesses to reopen. Brown clarified that she will rely on public health data and robust testing to determine the best path forward. We talk with Brown about next steps and some of the ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
