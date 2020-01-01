Spreaker
Oregon Environmental Groups Ask For Stricter Rules To Curb Diesel Emissions

Oregon Environmental Groups Ask For Stricter Rules To Curb Diesel Emissions

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 18 days ago
00:00
13:24
News
Environmental advocates are calling on state regulators to put new, stricter restrictions on toxic diesel emissions from non-road sources such as construction sites, rail yards and freight distribution centers. A coalition of 21 advocacy groups submitted a petition to the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission late last year asking for new rules and regulations. This week, the commission voted to deny that petition. The coalition says it will appeal to local governments if the state won't ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,825 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help