Oregon Environmental Groups Ask For Stricter Rules To Curb Diesel Emissions

...

act. We hear from Amelia Schlusser, staff attorney for the Green Energy Institute at Lewis and Clark Law School and the lead author of the petition.

Environmental advocates are calling on state regulators to put new, stricter restrictions on toxic diesel emissions from non-road sources such as construction sites, rail yards and freight distribution centers. A coalition of 21 advocacy groups submitted a petition to the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission late last year asking for new rules and regulations. This week, the commission voted to deny that petition. The coalition says it will appeal to local governments if the state won't