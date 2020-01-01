Spreaker
Oregon Chinese Coalition Donates Masks To Local Hospitals

From: Think Out Loud
The Oregon Chinese Coalition knew what was coming. Many of the nonprofit’s board members have relatives in China, some in the epicenter of the initial COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Once it was clear that the virus had spread to the United States, the coalition wanted to help protect doctors and nurses caring for patients with COVID-19. It took almost a month, but the members were able to use connections with China and donations from around the state to get a shipment of more than 12,000 N95 masks ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
