Oregon Chinese Coalition Donates Masks To Local Hospitals

from China and distribute them to Oregon hospitals. Oregon Chinese Coalition board member Qusheng Jin joins us to talk about this community effort.

The Oregon Chinese Coalition knew what was coming. Many of the nonprofit’s board members have relatives in China, some in the epicenter of the initial COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Once it was clear that the virus had spread to the United States, the coalition wanted to help protect doctors and nurses caring for patients with COVID-19. It took almost a month, but the members were able to use connections with China and donations from around the state to get a shipment of more than 12,000 N95 masks