Oregon Child Welfare Agency Responds To Foster Families In Crisis

...

for foster families from individuals living in their neighborhoods. We talk with Ben Sand, who helps run the program and with Rebecca Jones Gaston, who directs the child welfare department at DHS.

Oregon’s child welfare system was facing any number of challenges before the coronavirus pandemic hit. With Gov. Kate Brown’s stay at home order in effect, schools are closed and caseworker home visits are shut down. Many of the state’s foster parents — and foster children — find themselves in need of more help than ever. In response to the pandemic, the Department of Human Services has launched the My Neighbor program, run by its partner, Every Child. The program aims to provide immediate help