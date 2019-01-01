Spreaker
Oct. 8: Drive-By Truckers Live, Art Museum Expansion, Tin House Fiction Contest, Malia Jensen & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Doing the hard work never sounded so good. We turn to some veteran creatives this week for the antidotes to antic times.

Drive-By Truckers' "American Band" Takes On A Mad World - 1:48

Ever since coming together in Athens, Georgia, in 1996, The Drive-By Truckers have reinvented southern rock and its assumptions about identity and tradition. While the band has seen plenty of personnel changes over the years, the heart of the Truckers' sound is the musical partnership between ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
