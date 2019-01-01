Spreaker
Oct. 31 - Wordstock Preview With Sunshine Girl, Ben Percy, Carson Ellis, Lidia Yuknavith & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
For the past two years, Portland's biggest literary festival has been on a bit of a hiatus. But next Saturday, another Portland nonprofit for word nerds is resurrecting Wordstock from the grave.

On this episode of State of Wonder, we dip into the archives to revisit interviews with some of our favorite Wordstock authors, a surprising number of which are more than fitting for Halloween.

Sunshine Girl
In 2010, a series of videos appeared on YouTube called "The Haunting of Sunshine ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
