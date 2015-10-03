Oct 3, 2015: Jessica Jackson Hutchins, Toni Morrison, Vinnie DeWayne, + more

...

"Confessions", an unprecedented show spanning Reed College's Cooley Gallery & The Lumber Room.



Obscure Terrain - 17:02

Pianist Jennifer Wright has teamed up with the Agnieska Laska Dancers for performances of "Obscure Terrain" this weekend.



Laura Heit on OAB Season Premiere - 23:33

A preview: multi-disciplinary artist Laura Heit. Watch for her on the season premiere of Oregon Art Beat.



Taking Notes with the St John's Scholar - 24:35

With a Gates Millenial Scholarship and a business degree under his belt, the St. Johns Scholar is firing up a series of live shows.



More Bounce To the Ounce - 25:45

It's not the gin & tonics putting the glide in your stride. The secret beneath the floor of McMenamins' Crystal Ballroom is a mechanical dance floor, built to bounce.



Exhibiting Edward Curtis - 32:30

A roundtable discussion on the challenges of showing the photographs of Edward Curtis. We're joined by Dawn Boone of Atelier 6000, Portland Art Museum's Curator of Native American Art, Deana Dartt, and by PAM Curator of Photography, Julia Dolan.



Toni Morrison At Literary Arts - 41:45

Literary Arts Archive Project brings back a 1992 lecture by Nobel Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison. Morrison takes us inside her process for the writing of her Pulitzer-winning 1987 book, "Beloved".

