Oct 3, 2015: Jessica Jackson Hutchins, Toni Morrison, Vinnie DeWayne, + more

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Spoiler alert: this week's State of Wonder includes shocking revelation, ticklish truth, and true-to-life stories of art on the make.

Shaking Up Shakespeare - 01:44
Oregon Shakespeare Festival commissions modern-English rewrites of all the plays.

Log Love - 05:54
Actor Catherine Coulson, beloved of OSF audiences & Twin Peaks fans, died this week at 71.

 The Confessions of Jessica Jackson Hutchins - 07:27
The Portland visual artist talks about works on view in ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

