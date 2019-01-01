Spreaker
Oct. 29: Joe Sacco, August Wilson, Okkervil River, Bri Pruett, Slenderman & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
War Cartoonist Joe Sacco on How Portland's Housing Crisis Is Like a Refugee Crisis

You might find and unusual comic stuffed in your mailbox or slipped under the door in the coming weeks. Titled "Rent Crisis," it's by the award-winning Portland journalist and artist Joe Sacco. He’s spent his life creating wry black-and-white comics about people who live in war zones like Palestine, Bosnia, and Chechnya, but his latest project focuses on a conflict closer to home. Sacco’s ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
