1:30: New “homebrew” games for old video game systems

7:40: Author James McBride on identity and success

18:40: Part 2 of our conversation with R.E.M.’s Peter Buck

23:50: Wallace Stegner on the similarities between autobiography and fiction

32:55: When jazz bassist Andre St. James met the legendary Rahsaan Roland Kirk

38:45: Nancy Ives tells us about the terrifying audition process at the Oregon Symphony

48:15: Hiroshi Ogawa’s ceramic art