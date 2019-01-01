Spreaker
Oct. 22: PDX Broadway Producer On 'Hamilton,' Ta-Nehisi Coates, Percussionist Colin Currie & More

Oct. 22: PDX Broadway Producer On 'Hamilton,' Ta-Nehisi Coates, Percussionist Colin Currie & More

Star Percussionist Colin Currie Plays Our Studio —

The Oregon Symphony welcomes Colin Currie back to the stage Oct. 22–24. We talk with Curry about how he’s pushing the boundaries of contemporary classical music, as a soloist and through commissioning new works for percussion and orchestra. Then we give him an assortment of office goods (think recycling bin, bucket, vase, Dragon Boat oar) and ask him to play a tune.

Bravo Youth Orchestra —

Oregon Art Beat brings us this profile of the first ... See More

