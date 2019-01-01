Spreaker
Oct. 21: Eastern Oregon Film Festival, Where Big Movies Meet Small Town

From: OPB's State of Wonder
If you’re sitting in a dark room with a cattle rancher, a fish biologist and an English professor, watching a sci-fi film shot on a $200,000 budget, chances are good you're at the Eastern Oregon Film Festival.

Filmmakers come from all over the country to share their work, listen to Northwest bands, and learn to throw hatchets at artists' brunches — a combination that has landed it on the list of the world's coolest film fests in "MovieMaker Magazine" multiple times. ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
