Oct. 21: Eastern Oregon Film Festival, Where Big Movies Meet Small Town

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
A Man, A Woman, And A Talking Robot Head Walk Into A Desert ...

The opening night film is a sumptuous sci-fi fable about a guy, a girl and a robot head hiking across a desert looking for a mythical lake. "Everything Beautiful Is Far Away," starring Julia Garner and Joseph Cross, premiered this year at the LA Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Fiction Cinematography Award. It's not hard to see why: filmed entirely in the Imperial Sand Dunes in Southeastern California, the characters wander

Oregon Public Broadcasting
