Oct. 17: Alela Diane & Ryan Francesconi, Portland Building, Disjecta, Greg Robinson & More

Oct. 17: Alela Diane & Ryan Francesconi, Portland Building, Disjecta, Greg Robinson & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
This week we tackle the big subjects: the future of the Portland Building, the humor (or lack thereof) of rape jokes, the history of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival & more. Join us!

The Future Of Portland's Most Loved/Hated Building
This week the Portland City Council will consider legislation to start renovating one of the city’s most recognizable works of architecture: The Portland Building. It's both Portland's most famous building (it's the text book case for ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
