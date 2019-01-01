Oct. 17: Alela Diane & Ryan Francesconi, Portland Building, Disjecta, Greg Robinson & More

...

postmodern architect) and perhaps its most reviled. First up, we take a look at what's wrong with the building. Hint: the problems run deeper than a color scheme that feels drawn from your grandma's kitchen.



Then we listen to an excerpt of the building's architect, Michael Graves, before hearing the case for remodeling the building smartly from Randy Gragg, the director of the University of Oregon's John Yeon Center for Architecture and the Landscape.



Adrienne Truscott's "Asking For It"

There’s been a lot of talk in the comedy world over the last several years about rape jokes: are they funny, or seriously unfunny? Now there’s a show that tackles the issue head-on. The politically-minded theater presenters Boom Arts are bringing performer Adrienne Truscott to town for a show the New York Times called “as upsetting as it is hilarious." Truscott sports a blonde wig, jean jacket, and little else. Literally, she’s naked from the waist down. The show’s called “Adrienne Truscott’s Asking For It" (actually, the name’s quite a bit longer, but we’ll let Truscott explain it to producer Aaron Scott), and it runs through Oct. 24 at the Headwaters Theater.



opbmusic Session: Alela Diane and Ryan Francesconi

Musicians Alela Diane and Ryan Francesconi didn’t set out to make an album, but they did. It’s called “Cold Moon,” and it came out Oct. 23. You can see videos of their opbmusic Session here, or catch them live at Revolution Hall on Oct. 17.



Oregon Experience: The Oregon Shakespeare Festival

Oregon Experience opens its season on Monday with a special about one of the brightest jewels in Oregon’s arts crown: the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Sure, you might know that it's the biggest regional theater in the country with the biggest resident acting company. Sure, you know that it attracts folks from around the world. But did you know it has a mammoth costume warehouse for rentals to everyone from Justin Timberlake on "Saturday Night Live" to Al Pacino in "Richard III."



Disjecta Brings On The Noise

Chiara Giovando, the new curator-in-residence at the north Portland contemporary art center Disjecta, gives us a tour of her first show, "The Book Of Scores." It's all about sound art.



Oregon Art Beat: Artist Greg Robinson

This weekend the Portland Art Museum opens a brand new Center for Contemporary Native Arts with an exhibition featuring the work of three Oregon Native artists. One of those artists is Greg Robinson, who taught himself to produce pieces in the traditional style of his tribe, the Chinook. If you have a picture in your mind right now of what his pieces look like, think again. Chinook art isn’t anything like the popular stereotypes of Pacific Northwest native art.



The music for today came from the local band Black Prairie’s album “Wild Ones,” who did the album in tandem with a book by Jon Mooallem about the strange and wonderful relationship between humans and animals. Mooallem will be one of several public radio personalities sharing stories at the singular Pop-up Magazine on Oct. 20 at the Aladdin Theater. It’s a touring show that’s like watching a magazine get performed live, with journalists and writers doing everything from reading short humorous essays to telling feature length stories with documentary footage and photographs.

