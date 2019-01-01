Oct. 15: Playwright Tanya Barfield's Homecoming Season

...





Full Show: turned us onto. So grab your bus pass, it begins on the 77.Full Show: http://www.opb.org/radio/programs/stateofwonder/segment/playwright-tanya-barfield-profile-theatre-portland/

Tanya Barfield grew up in Portland and first caught the theater bug from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. But even though her plays have been performed around the country and got her nominated for a Pulitzer, they have never been staged in Portland.That is, until this year.Profile Theatre is running an entire season of her plays, ending with "Bright Half Life" from Oct. 27–Nov. 13.We’re going to spend this hour getting to know Barfield's work and exploring some ideas she’s