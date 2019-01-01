Spreaker
Oct. 15: Playwright Tanya Barfield's Homecoming Season

Oct. 15: Playwright Tanya Barfield's Homecoming Season

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 3 years ago
00:00
51:08
Arts
Tanya Barfield grew up in Portland and first caught the theater bug from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. But even though her plays have been performed around the country and got her nominated for a Pulitzer, they have never been staged in Portland.

That is, until this year.

Profile Theatre is running an entire season of her plays, ending with "Bright Half Life" from Oct. 27–Nov. 13.

We’re going to spend this hour getting to know Barfield's work and exploring some ideas she’s ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help