Oct. 10, 2015: Blitzen Trapper, Edward Curtis, Jessica Jackson Hutchins, Laura Heit

Spoiler alert: This week's State of Wonder includes shocking revelation, ticklish truth, and true-to-life stories of art on the make.

Blitzen Trapper Live
Last week, Blitzen Trapper unleashed its eighth studio album, All Across This Land. After some fascinating swings across genres, the band has delivered ten songs grounded in the warm, sun-drenched folk-rock that’s always underpinned their sound.

The Confessions of Jessica Jackson Hutchins - 8:21
The Portland visual artist talks about ...

