Nov. 8, 2014: New Decemberists, Art Post-Cancer, Remembering Ben Buckley, Art From Short Stories

34:10: Art Beat tracks the progression of Portland Opera’s productions.



36:50: Vin Shambry tells a story at Backfence, remembering friend and colleague Benjamin Buckley, who took his own life in September.



44:00: Charles D’Ambrosio reflects on his family’s influence on his stories.

1:05: New Decemberists music. Plus the band's keyboardist Jenny Conlee talks about her struggle with cancer, and an effort to help others who are diagnosed young.11:00: Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche from the Literary Arts archives.20:30: Ben Killen Rosenberg, inspired by a devastating short story his wife wrote, curates a group show in Astoria with Holly Andress, Hickory Mertsching, Christine Lahti and others.26:05: David Wolman on Pipino, Gentleman Thief, and the heist of a lifetime.