Spreaker
Nov. 8, 2014: New Decemberists, Art Post-Cancer, Remembering Ben Buckley, Art From Short Stories

Nov. 8, 2014: New Decemberists, Art Post-Cancer, Remembering Ben Buckley, Art From Short Stories

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 5 years ago
00:00
53:13
Arts
1:05: New Decemberists music. Plus the band's keyboardist Jenny Conlee talks about her struggle with cancer, and an effort to help others who are diagnosed young.

11:00: Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche from the Literary Arts archives.

20:30: Ben Killen Rosenberg, inspired by a devastating short story his wife wrote, curates a group show in Astoria with Holly Andress, Hickory Mertsching, Christine Lahti and others.

26:05: David Wolman on Pipino, Gentleman Thief, and the heist of a lifetime. ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help