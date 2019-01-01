Spreaker
Nov. 7: Wordstock - Ursula Le Guin, Patterson Hood, Willie Vlautin & Patrick DeWitt

From: OPB's State of Wonder
We're broadcasting live today from the Portland Art Museum for the city's biggest book extravaganza, Wordstock. We're going to be talking with a couple of our literary superheroes.

Ursula K. Le Guin
Think about the pleasure you felt when a favorite teacher showed you something new. That feeling takes on an entirely new dimension in this year’s revival of Ursula K. Le Guin’s "Steering the Craft." Le Guin, one of Oregon’s most decorated living writers, gave us epic ... See More

