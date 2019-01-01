Spreaker
Nov. 5: Live at Eugene's Indie Game Con

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Eugene is a surprising hotbed of video games. "Tribes," "Godzilla: Destroy All Monster's Melee," and "Red Baron" are just a few games to be developed in its local studios.

While larger studios like Pipeworks tend to employee the most people, there's also an active indie scene that is nowhere more apparent than at the second annual Indie Game Con. Hundreds of people filled Lane Community College in early October to play new titles, from space shooters ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
