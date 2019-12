Everybody having a nice holiday? Here's today's rundown:

02:20 - 12:00 Musicians & Health Care. Can the ACA help artists?

12:00 - 21:30 Newport's Rick Bartow on how a recent stroke affected his work

22:00 - 28:00 Art in Rural Storefronts

28:15 - 37:15 Sherman Alexie rallies authors to work at local bookstores

38:00 - 44:00 Esperanza Spaulding speaks out on Guantanamo Bay

44:00 - 50:00 Slater Smith visits 180+ state parks for music video