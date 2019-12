0:00: Intro

1:20: John Waters talks about his schlocky — and acclaimed — career and tells us what to expect from A John Waters Christmas, which he's bringing to Portland's Aladdin Theater on Dec. 8.

34:10: Abraham Verghese recalls the experience that made him want to be a writer.

44:10: We hear about Reed College's efforts to preserve the art of calligraphy, even amongst post-Millennial elementary schoolers.