Nov. 28: Wordstock with Jesse Eisenberg, Alicia Jo Rabins, & Wendell Pierce

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Three authors with fascinating and atypical histories talk about works they published in 2015:

Actor and activist Wendell Pierce put an indelible mark on the TV landscape with his role as William “Bunk” Moreland on the iconic television series, “The Wire.” He has produced and acted in movies, TV, and theater. This year, he made his debut in the literary world, with his book, "The Wind in the Reeds." It’s a meditation on his return to his hometown of New Orleans following Hurricane ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

