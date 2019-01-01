Spreaker
Nov. 26: Hari Kondabolu, Disjecta's Director Ousted, Roger Hobbs RIP, Julie Keefe & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
What a week! Disjecta's founder gets shown the door, we remember the precocious writer Roger Hobbs, Hari Kondabolu returns to Portland to put some funny back in politics, and we hear about the importance of play, even as an adult.

Upheaval at Disjecta - 1:10

Disjecta Contemporary Arts Center is losing its founding executive director at the end of this year, and it’s not a happy split. The organization’s board took the unusual step of asking founding director Bryan Suereth to leave in ... See More

