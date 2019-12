Big day today. Here's the rundown:



01:55 - 07:50 Mary Szybist wins National Book Award for Poetry

07:50 - 18:30 The Natasha Plays

18:45 - 26:30 Sound artists Sergei Tcherepnin comes to PICA

26:30 - 28:10 Pixies Video on All Songs Considered

28:20 - 31:25 Crow's Shadow Artists on View at Josephy Center

31:35 - 48:00 Ann Patchett