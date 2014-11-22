Spreaker
Nov. 22, 2014: Ursula Le Guin, Margaret Atwood, Horse Feathers, Charles Mingus, Las Cafeteras

From: OPB's State of Wonder
-0:00: Intro
-1:30: Slim Moon talks about his career transition from punk rock godfather to Unitarian minister.
-9:15: Horse Feathers break out with an energetic new record.
-20:45: Ursula Le Guin tears into the publishing industry at the National Book Awards
-24:45: Margaret Atwood reflects on writing women in fiction after second wave feminism.
-35:30: Las Cafeteras conducts a clinic at Portland State fusing politics with Son Jarocho sounds.
-40:05: David Ackerman gets on the bad side of

Oregon Public Broadcasting
