Nov. 22, 2014: Ursula Le Guin, Margaret Atwood, Horse Feathers, Charles Mingus, Las Cafeteras

-47:40: The Oregon Jewish Museum exhibits Shirley Gittelsohn's paintings in a celebration of her life’s work.

-0:00: Intro-1:30: Slim Moon talks about his career transition from punk rock godfather to Unitarian minister.-9:15: Horse Feathers break out with an energetic new record.-20:45: Ursula Le Guin tears into the publishing industry at the National Book Awards-24:45: Margaret Atwood reflects on writing women in fiction after second wave feminism.-35:30: Las Cafeteras conducts a clinic at Portland State fusing politics with Son Jarocho sounds.-40:05: David Ackerman gets on the bad side of