Nov 21: Wordstock with Colin & Maile Meloy, Chelsea Cain, Carson Ellis And More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
For our second show recorded live at Wordstock, we sit down with two amazing groups of writers:

Portland's Most Infamous Writing Group
We begin the hour with a veritable Justice League of Portland writers: Chelsea Cain, Suzy Vitello and Lidia Yuknavitch. Together with other aces like Chuck Palahniuk and Monica Drake, they make up perhaps Portland's most infamous writers’ group. We talk about why poisonous octopi wouldn't cut it in the Willamette, the literary virtues of dolmas ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
