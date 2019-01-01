Spreaker
Nov. 19: Maria Semple, Alexander Chee, Rabih Alameddine, Artists Respond to Trump

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week, we bring you the second of two shows we'd recorded live at Wordstock, Portland's book festival. It's sparkling hour with three witty truth-tellers. But first, we wanted to check in: how're you feeling after the election.

Artists Respond to Trump

Portland hip-hop sensation Aminé hit the stage of "The Tonight Show" Tuesday, adding some politics to his viral song “Caroline”: "You can never make American great again / All you did is make this country ... See More

