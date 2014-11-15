Nov. 15, 2014: Changes at Portland Opera, Marjane Satrapi, Laura Gibson Heads East, Native X

0:00: Intro
1:00: Revolution Hall will open in February
1:40: Portland Opera becomes a summer festival with smaller shows.
6:30: Cellist-in-residence Nancy Ives brings Oregon Symphony pals Greg Ewer and Joe Berger along for a conversation about innovation and classicism in music.
18:45: Iranian comics author Marjane Satrapi remembers her path to her chosen medium.
25:50: Portland musician Laura Gibson moves east to try her hand at short fiction.
29:30: Native American design is featured by
Native(X).
33:30: The Confluence Project searches for sounds of Celilo Falls.
36:55: Artists Repertory Theatre helps build a musical from scratch.
42:30: Elizabeth Pitcairn walks us through adventures with The Red Violin.
45:55: Lowriders in Space brings lowrider culture to young adult literature.