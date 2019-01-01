Spreaker
Nov. 14: George Takei & Marc Acito, Darrell Grant, Paige Powell, Liminal & More

Today on the show: creativity and geography.

Salem Chamber Orchestra Files For Bankruptcy
Last month, the Salem Chamber Orchestra board announced the season would be cancelled because of financial difficulties. Now it has informed its musicians it will also file for bankruptcy.

Frank Almond’s Famous Stradivarius
Violinist and concertmaster Frank Almond, the man behind the best-selling CD “A Violin’s Life,” will perform on Tuesday in Corvallis at Oregon State University and on Friday in Bend ... See More

