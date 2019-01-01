Spreaker
Nov. 12: Wordstock with Lindy West, Paul Simon Bio, Rivka Galchen and Luz Elena Mendoza

From: OPB's State of Wonder
The toast of the literary season is Portland’s book festival, Wordstock. This week we bring you the first of several shows we taped: a bang-up time with three exceptional authors, and one song that left us starry-eyed, recorded in front of a packed audience at the Winningstad Theater.

Peter Ames Carlin on Paul Simon - 1:00

Peter Ames Carlin has written about some of the most iconic musicians of the 20th century: Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson. His new book ... See More

