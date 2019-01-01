Spreaker
Nov. 11: Live at Wordstock with 'Welcome to Night Vale' Creators and Poets Morgan Parker and Tommy Pico

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Wordstock — Portland's book festival — is that most wonderful of days, when Oregonians’ book lust reaches a fever pitch, culminating in increased secret police presence at book signings, reader mobs storming the gates of Powell’s, and more mayhem.

We talked to a slew of fantastic authors at this year's event: Tom Perrotta, Katie Kitamura, Chuck Klosterman, and more. We'll serve these up on our podcast in the coming weeks, but for now, feast on this live show, recorded at noon ... See More

