Nov. 1, 2014: State of Wonder Turns 1!

State of Wonder is turning one year old. We're going to revisit some of our favorite moments from our first 52 weeks of broadcasting.
Image credit: "Binocular" by Bill Hoppe
00:55: Author Ann Patchett on our shared name.
03:50: Vinyl fiends get their wax on at Discog‘s Crate Diggers record swap.
10:50: Musicians with Oregon East Symphony make the most of getting snowed in while in Pendleton.
19:50: Rebecca Gates analyzes the ways revenue streams are changing in the music
industry.
29:30: High school sophomore Kiarra Saito Beckman takes on Paganini.
35:10: Benjamin Dewey explains how comics can be hilarious and tragic at the same time.
45:15: West African musicians take on Prince’s Purple Rain.
Music Used:
Verner Pantons: "Leave Her Alone" live at OPB
EDJ: "A West County Girl" live at OPB
Donkeys: "West Coast Raga" live at OPB
Grouper: "Holding"
Genders: "Technicolor Vision" live at OPB
Juana Molina: "Wed 21/Eras" live at OPB
TisDass: "Yamedan" live at OPB