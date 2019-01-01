Spreaker
Nov. 1, 2014: State of Wonder Turns 1!

From: OPB's State of Wonder
State of Wonder is turning one year old. We're going to revisit some of our favorite moments from our first 52 weeks of broadcasting.

00:55: Author Ann Patchett on our shared name.
03:50: Vinyl fiends get their wax on at Discog‘s Crate Diggers record swap.
10:50: Musicians with Oregon East Symphony make the most of getting snowed in while in Pendleton.
19:50: Rebecca Gates analyzes the ways revenue streams are changing in the music ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
