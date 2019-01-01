Nov. 1, 2014: State of Wonder Turns 1!

...

industry.

29:30: High school sophomore Kiarra Saito Beckman takes on Paganini.

35:10: Benjamin Dewey explains how comics can be hilarious and tragic at the same time.

45:15: West African musicians take on Prince’s Purple Rain.



Music Used:



Verner Pantons: "Leave Her Alone" live at OPB

EDJ: "A West County Girl" live at OPB

Donkeys: "West Coast Raga" live at OPB

Grouper: "Holding"

Genders: "Technicolor Vision" live at OPB

Juana Molina: "Wed 21/Eras" live at OPB

TisDass: "Yamedan" live at OPB

State of Wonder is turning one year old. We're going to revisit some of our favorite moments from our first 52 weeks of broadcasting.Image credit: "Binocular" by Bill Hoppe00:55: Author Ann Patchett on our shared name.03:50: Vinyl fiends get their wax on at Discog‘s Crate Diggers record swap.10:50: Musicians with Oregon East Symphony make the most of getting snowed in while in Pendleton.19:50: Rebecca Gates analyzes the ways revenue streams are changing in the music