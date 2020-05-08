Spreaker
News Roundtable: May 8, 2020

From: Think Out Loud
News
We get opinions and analysis on some of the big stories of the week on the news roundtable. Today our guests are Alejandro Queral, Beth Slovic, and Jim Pasero.

