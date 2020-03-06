Spreaker
News Roundtable March 6, 2020

From: Think Out Loud
Molly Woodstock, Julia Silverman and Doug Badger join us for the news roundtable to give us opinions and analysis of some of the big stories of the week

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,825 followers Follow

