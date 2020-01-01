Spreaker
News Roundtable 051520

From: Think Out Loud
Rachael McDonald, Kerry Tymchuck, and Zakir Khan share opinions and analysis of some of the biggest stories of the week.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting

