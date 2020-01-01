Spreaker
Muslim Community Dealing With Fallout From COVID-19

Muslim Community Dealing With Fallout From COVID-19

From: Think Out Loud

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 2 hours ago
Ramadan begins this week, and Portland area Mosques and Muslim faith communities are preparing to observe the holiday while adhering to the social distancing mandated by the governor's stay-at-home order. The closure of businesses of all kinds has left many without a job or a way to meet their living expenses. Sajal Hubbs started Bollywood Eyebrows and had shops in four locations before efforts to curb the COVID-19 outbreak shut her doors and cut off all her income. Harris Zafar of the

Oregon Public Broadcasting
