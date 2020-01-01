Mobility International USA Mural Celebrates Disabled Women Leaders

...

is based, as part of the city’s Urban Mural program. Now Sygall says, they want to make the mural accessible to sight impared people by creating a version that’s raised so it can be experienced in a tactile way.

Mobility International USA is aimed at empowering women with disabilities in countries around the world. Susan Sygull, the CEO and co-founder of MIUSA says a lot has changed since the organization started in 1981, and that now she talks less about inclusion of women with disabilities into civic life, and more about “infiltration,” as more women with disabilities work in leadership in businesses and organizations around the globe. MIUSA recently completed a mural in Eugene, where the nonprofit