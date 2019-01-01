Spreaker
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast | Last Artful Dodgr | Demian DinéYazhi´ | Tender Table

From: OPB's State of Wonder
We’re exploring those connections between art, food, culture, ancestral lands and how it all fuses and fits and makes up who we are. Michelle Zauner of the band Japanese Breakfast talks about her powerful essay in the New Yorker about crying in Asian grocery stores. Artist Demian DinéYahzi shares a poem about survival. Stacey Tran invites us to her storytelling series in which women and femmes of color tell stories about culture, through a potluck-style meal, and the Last Artful, Dodgr talks ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting

