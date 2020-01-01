Spreaker
Metro Tax Measure Would Raise Funds For Homeless Services

Metro Tax Measure Would Raise Funds For Homeless Services

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 5 hours ago
This May, Portland area voters are being asked to weigh in on a business and personal tax to raise an annual $250 million for homeless services. The regional government Metro says money raised from the measure would go to services such as case management, rent assistance, addiction and recovery services, mental health care and employment support. The measure would add a 1% tax on profits for businesses with annual sales of more than $5 million. Additionally, individuals making more than

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting

