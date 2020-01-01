Metro Tax Measure Would Raise Funds For Homeless Services

...

$125,000 per year and couples earning more than $200,000 would have a 1% marginal income tax. We hear from Portland Business Alliance president and CEO Andrew Hoan, who is in favor of the measure and Cascade Policy Institute research director Eric Fruits, who is opposed to it.

This May, Portland area voters are being asked to weigh in on a business and personal tax to raise an annual $250 million for homeless services. The regional government Metro says money raised from the measure would go to services such as case management, rent assistance, addiction and recovery services, mental health care and employment support. The measure would add a 1% tax on profits for businesses with annual sales of more than $5 million. Additionally, individuals making more than