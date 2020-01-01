Meals On Wheels Responds To Coronavirus

...

this delicate balancing act from Meals On Wheels People’s chief executive officer Suzanne Washington.

Meals On Wheels People is a nonprofit based in Portland that delivers meals to homebound seniors and, until recently, also offered dine-in options. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the organization is shifting its focus to meal deliveries and welfare checks, while maintaining social distancing to protect the vulnerable people they serve. Meals on Wheels is also bringing on new volunteers, as schoolteachers and others step up to meet the increasing demand for meal deliveries. We hear about