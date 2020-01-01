Spreaker
Meals On Wheels Responds To Coronavirus

Meals On Wheels Responds To Coronavirus

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 19 days ago
00:00
12:36
News
Meals On Wheels People is a nonprofit based in Portland that delivers meals to homebound seniors and, until recently, also offered dine-in options. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the organization is shifting its focus to meal deliveries and welfare checks, while maintaining social distancing to protect the vulnerable people they serve. Meals on Wheels is also bringing on new volunteers, as schoolteachers and others step up to meet the increasing demand for meal deliveries. We hear about ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,825 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help