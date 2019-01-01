Spreaker
May 7: Charles Bradley, Mohsin Hamid, QDoc Film Fest, Peter Pan Prequel And More

May 7: Charles Bradley, Mohsin Hamid, QDoc Film Fest, Peter Pan Prequel And More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 3 years ago
00:00
49:21
Arts
In honor of Mothers everywhere, we have several stories about new projects being brought into the world this week: a film project that's all about learning from the past, the Eugene Symphony's three ambitious new compositions, and a play that takes us across the boarder. Plus, Charles Bradley sings tribute to his own mom.

Into the Beautiful North
An adaptation of Luis Alberto Urrea’s bestselling novel “Into the Beautiful North” premieres at Milagro Theatre this week. The story ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help