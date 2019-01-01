May 7: Charles Bradley, Mohsin Hamid, QDoc Film Fest, Peter Pan Prequel And More

...

follows three women from a small town in Mexico—a town with a total male population of zero. Immigration to the US has lured their community's men away, but our heroines, spurred on by the classic western flick “The Magnificent Seven,” are determined to bring back at least half a dozen of the good ones.



Rough Waters for Arts Central - 4:50

For twenty years, the Bend-based nonprofit Arts Central has brought arts education to central Oregon under the leadership of executive director Cate O’Hagan. Last month, though, O’Hagan quit after coming into conflict with the organization’s board over her role and the nonprofit's office space. We look at what this could mean for the region.



Changes, from Charles Bradley - 8:47

NPR called Charles Bradley’s “the most unlikely soul career of the millennium,” and the singer’s new album, “Changes,” reflects this and more. Bradley talks with NPR's David Greene about the album's unlikely starting place in a Black Sabbath cover, before opening up about how deeply the album is influenced by the loss of his mother. Bradley plays the Crystal Ballroom on May 19.



The Portland Queer Documentary Film Festival Is One of a Kind - 16:33

Every year, the Portland Queer Documentary Film Festival, or QDoc for short, brings films (and often their makers) from around the world to Portland, about subjects ranging from gay athletes to New Zealand's favorite yodeling lesbian twins. It's the only such festival in the world, and this year it celebrates its 10th year May 19–22 at the Hollywood Theater. The co-founder David Weissman, a filmmaker best known for his docs "The Cockettes" and "We Were Here," stops by to talk about the festival and his newest project, "Conversations with Gay Elders."



Eugene Symphony's Big 5-0 - 23:30

The Eugene Symphony has a reputation for programming challenging works, but the symphony is pushing itself to a new level for its 50th anniversary with three new commissions by world class composers. Hear Oregon composer Robert Kyr's “Dawning of the World (Piano Concerto No. 1)” during the season finale on May 12.



Return to Neverland with Peter and the Starcatcher - 30:45

What does it take to recapture the wonder of being a kid? Turns out, the Tony-winning musical "Peter and the Starcatcher," which bills itself as a grown-ups' prequel to Peter Pan. We ask Broadway veteran Rodney Hicks to see the Portland Playhouse's local premiere for the next stop in our “What Are You Looking At?” series, and are rewarded with a night of uproarious laughs and unbridled imagination, playing through May 29.



Mohsin Hamed - 38:58

Pakistani and British author Mohsin Hamed reliably produces books with painfully clever titles and wisely-portioned doses of experimentation. His novels “The Reluctant Fundamentalist" and "How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia,” were short listed for the Man Booker Prize and made the New York Times Best Seller list, respectively. “Discontent and Its Civilizations,” a collection of essays, came out last year and his newest novel, “Exit West,” is slated for release in 2017. Hamed visited Portland recently and found time to sit down with Think Out Loud’s Dave Miller. It's always good to go out with a bang, so listen in for that conversation at the end of the show.

