May 28: City Cracks Down On Pot Parties, Comedian Curtis Cook, Secret Lives of Tour Managers & More

classes and house concerts. But now all these events are up in the air due to a confluence of clarifications from state and city authorities, including the city's pot officials saying they will begin to crack down on events that sell tickets and then give away marijuana, meaning a major buzz kill for a number of events already in the works.



Tales of the Portland Jazz Scene: Lorna Bracken Baxter - 5:45



Our friends at KMHD Jazz Radio have been working on a special series of stories you will want to check out: Tales of the Portland Jazz Scene. This is in connection with the great "Jazz Town" documentary recently broadcast on Oregon Experience. This week, we isten to a personal story from Portland vocalist Lorna Bracken Baxter, who offers up a window into the values identified with blackness in Portland during her childhood years.



Writer Andi Zeisler on the Commodification of Feminism - 9:42



As a founding editor of Bitch Media and an astute observer of popular culture, Andi Zeisler has noticed a curious trend over the past two decades: Feminism went from being ridiculed or reviled to being embraced, and it even turned into a kind of cottage industry. But what happens when a political and social movement becomes a brand? Just another way to sell a celebrity, a yogurt or a pair of underwear? Zeisler explores that question in her new book “We Were Feminists Once: From Riot Grrrl to CoverGirl, the Buying and Selling of a Political Movement.” Listen to the full Think Out Loud interview here.



Comedian Curtis Cook - 17:21



The comedian Curtis Cook is not from Portland, but certain things about him seem made for this place: he excels at a kind of unassuming riff that doesn’t hit you so much as quietly steer you right where he wants you. He tells us why he didn't fit into the liberal crowd at Oberlin College, and how his view about what it takes to be brave in comedy has changed. Curtis performs in seven showcases at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival (June 1–5), including a special Earthquake Hurricane show on June 1 and New Negroes with Baron Vaughn on June 4.



We Work on Comedy - 26:22



In hanging around with Curtis Cook, we stumbled across a pretty interesting event he’s involved with: the Do What You Love Comedy Series at the We Work co-working space in the old U.S. Customs Building in downtown Portland. It's introducing a whole different crowd to comedy. The next show is June 16.



Tour Managers: An Interview with the Unsung Heroes of Rock - 30:21



With summer fast approaching, touring season is now in full swing with thousands of bands criss-crossing the continent. Out there, anything can go wrong: a van accident, broken gear, missing instrument, or sick band member. Something as basic as a simple lack of attention to detail can derail a tour. Often times, there’s only one person holding it all together: the tour manager. Here the extended interview at opbmusic.



Subversive Comics at the University of Oregon - 44:45



Ben Saunders has created the first in the nation academic minor program dedicated to comics and cartoon at the University of Oregon. Sanders stopped by Think Out Loud to talk with Dave Miller about why comics are worth studying academically, the early provocateurs at EC Comics and Mad Magazine, and "Aliens, Monsters and Madmen," the exhibition he curated at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art showcasing the comics that influenced the creative minds of Stephen King, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and others.

