May 20: Paul Simon Bio by Peter Ames Carlin, Lindy West, Rivka Galchen

Paul Simon soundtracked the 1960s, together with his soul mate, frenemy and long-time musical partner, Art Garfunkel. But as Carlin’s book “Homeward Bound” shows, the road to Graceland was strewn with contradictions, and the man who gave us some of the sweetest harmonies of the 20th century was not the guy you would want to cross over song royalties. But if he's someone you want to see, you can catch Paul Simon in all his glory at the Les Schwab Ampitheater in Bend on June 24.



Lindy West



How exactly is it Lindy West ended up at the center of so many white-hot flash points in pop culture? She has thought through difficult subjects with rigor, creativity and brio: misogyny in comedy, fat acceptance, trolling on Twitter and more. The celebrated columnist for "The Guardian" talks to us about her memoir, “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman,” her roots at Seattle’s alt-weekly "The Stranger," and how her parents contributed to the fireproofing that lets her fight her battles.



Rivka Galchen



The exquisite essays and stories of Rivka Galchen delight readers of the "New Yorker," the "New York Times" and other hot spots. All great writers meet their match, and Galchen nearly hit her own wall four years ago. Her elegantly constructed idea for a book comparing two medieval Japanese women writers was neatly derailed by the birth of her daughter. Onstage at Wordstock, Galchen tells us how she learned to embrace the kind of thoughts she was having in the throes of baby inebriation.



The resulting book, “Little Labors,” is a series of short, splendid essays that perfectly describe the altered state of maternity.

