May 20: Paul Simon Bio by Peter Ames Carlin, Lindy West, Rivka Galchen

From: OPB's State of Wonder
In anticipation for Wordstock 2017, which announced its return on Nov. 11, we take a step into the time machine and revisit last year's wordsmiths. The big news is that the subject of one of their books, a musician you might know from the soles of his shows, is coming to Oregon.

Peter Ames Carlin on Paul Simon

Peter Ames Carlin has written about some of the most iconic musicians of the 20th century — Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson — and his new book is no ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
