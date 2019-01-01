Spreaker
March 21: Guest Curator Damaso Rodriguez Live At Artists Repertory Theatre

This week, we take you behind-the-scenes at one of the city's most dynamic theaters, Artists Repertory Theatre, with a show recorded in front of a live audience on the Alder Stage.

The longest-running company in town has hit a creative artery. Under the artistic direction of Dámaso Rodriguez, the theater has both expanded its resident artist company from five people to more than 20 and opened its doors to eight other performing organizations, from Profile Theatre and Hand2Mouth to ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
