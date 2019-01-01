March 21: Guest Curator Damaso Rodriguez Live At Artists Repertory Theatre

...

Portland Revels and the Risk/Reward Festival.



And at the center of what everyone's now calling "The ArtsHub" is Rodriguez. He's on a mission, and he lays it out for us this hour as guest curator.



0:00 - Rodriguez moved to Portland two years ago from Los Angeles, where he co-founded Furious Theatre Company and worked as associate artistic director of the Pasadena Playhouse. He tells us about his original plans to grow Artists Rep's resident artists company — and how it's going thus far.



8:39 - Musical interlude by the band Bourbon Jockey



10:00 - So much is going on in the ArtsHub everyday, that we wanted to dive in to see what a day-in-the-life of the building is like. So we sent three producers to travel from dress rehearsals to the buzzing scene shop. We descended into "The Dungeon" in search of a dragon costume, before joining a roomful of singing and dancing teenagers. The result is this behind-the-scenes radio documentary. Needless to say, there wasn't a quiet minute.



30:09 - We ask Rodriguez what he was thinking inviting so many organizations under one roof (because it seems just a little crazy) and whether it's a model for nonprofits moving forward.



33:22 - Musical interlude from Bourbon Jockey



35:04 - Three working actors take us through what it takes to make a living, and Rodriguez tells us how he hopes the resident artists program might change things.



44:54 - Finally, we check in with award-winning playwright Andrea Stolowitz, who's currently in Berlin, and Rodriguez tells us about Artists Rep's ambitious program to commission eight new plays.

