Mar. 29 2014 FULL SHOW - Young Artists, St. Vincent, Sea of Hooks, Harry Smith, Crow's Shadow

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
We seem to be running into a lot of long thinkers, lately - artists who don't shirk from taking their time to do the work they want. Jump in! Here's a rough guide to this week's episode.

01:35 - 00:00 Young Artists Debut
05:25 - 07:12 Classical Up Close at Ethos
07:15 - 13:26 St. Vincent
14:39 - 26:33 Lindsay Hill's Sea of Hooks
26:45 - 28:37 Phosphorescent @OPBMusic
28:40 - 36:54 Complete Works Project
38:07 - 43:10 Crow's Shadow's Frank Janzen
43:20 - 46:20 ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting

