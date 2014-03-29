Mar. 29 2014 FULL SHOW - Young Artists, St. Vincent, Sea of Hooks, Harry Smith, Crow's Shadow

...

Steve LaRiccia

46:21 - 52:05 Harry Smith's Anthology of American Folk Music

We seem to be running into a lot of long thinkers, lately - artists who don't shirk from taking their time to do the work they want. Jump in! Here's a rough guide to this week's episode.01:35 - 00:00 Young Artists Debut05:25 - 07:12 Classical Up Close at Ethos07:15 - 13:26 St. Vincent14:39 - 26:33 Lindsay Hill's Sea of Hooks26:45 - 28:37 Phosphorescent @OPBMusic28:40 - 36:54 Complete Works Project38:07 - 43:10 Crow's Shadow's Frank Janzen43:20 - 46:20