Mar. 26: What's Funny About Portland With Shelley McLendon

Sisters of Comedy: Shelley & Wendi McLendon-Covey - 0:00

It just so happens that Shelley isn’t the only one with the funny gene in the McLendon family. Her sister is Wendi McLendon-Covey, who you might know from “Bridesmaids,” "The Goldbergs," “Reno 911,” or any number of other movies and TV shows. We got the two in the studio to talk about the roots of their comedic talents, playing Twister with Christian co-eds, making out with Nicholas Cage, and the time Shelley grew a tail (or why you should check in with your coccyx). You can hear the full interview, plus watch them perform together, here.



The Aces: Sketch Comedy Kings - 12:00

Shelley, along with Michael Fetters, make up our favorite local sketch duo, the Aces. They performed a scene for our pleasure about a 19th century pioneer couple sitting for a 10-minute photo portrait. Life was rougher then. All we can say is, don't eat the stew — and make sure to get Grandma out of the bear trap.



Siren Theater and the Portland Performance Crises - 18:35

When Shelley started her company, Bad Reputation Productions, she rented out venues like Theater Theatre. Over time, she found spaces increasingly hard to come by, so she set out to start her own. It took her two years to find something that worked and that she could afford: the Siren. And it's one of only a few new theaters to open in years.



Shelly’s far from the only one struggling to find affordable performance and rehearsal space in Portland’s booming real estate market. A spate of theater and dance companies have been pushed from their homes as their rents spike or their buildings get torn down.



Is it time for a new arts center? We take a look on why it's so hard to find space and what can be done about it.



Leviathan: The Monster of All Improv Shows - 29:30

Producer Aaron Scott tests his skill — and his dignity — at Leviathan. It's a show where a storyteller has to come up with stories on-the-fly based off of audience suggestions, and then a group of able improvisers riff off the stories to create new sketches. Aaron's stories ranged from an exotic animal menagerie/B&B in Kansas, of all places, to a group of Sri Lankan monks with a secret.



Bubbles and Giggles: TOL in the Tub - 45:00

Think Out Loud, In The Tub. It was a visionary idea: interviews with local chefs… in hot tubs. The first chef was Miranda Bjornsen, owner of Nooks & Cranberries. Unfortunately, she was also the last, as this was one of the best April Fool's spoofs ever, starring Shelley and TOL host Dave Miller.



One of the prime movers we have to thank for Portland's incendiary comedy scene is Shelley McLendon. She's the mastermind behind Bad Reputation Productions, which has staged hilarious adaptations of movies like "Road House" and "The Lost Boys." She's a member of several of the city's top sketch groups, including the Aces and the Liberators. She's the proprietress of the Siren Theater, a new downtown venue dedicated to the comedy and the zanily theatrical.