Spreaker
Mar. 12: Women In Tech, Stupid F--king Bird, Cristina Henriquez, Dirty Revival & More

Mar. 12: Women In Tech, Stupid F--king Bird, Cristina Henriquez, Dirty Revival & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 3 years ago
00:00
51:16
Arts
We have binders full of stuff for you today. As it turns out, many are full of women.

Qcut And The Quest For Jeans That Fit -
A new Oregon start-up is hoping to provide relief from long, torturous hours of finding jeans that fit. Owner Crystal Beasley, a former Mozilla software developer, has developed an algorithm that pairs users with the right blue jeans out of a selection of some 300 different fits. We learn about some of the potential behind the new technology.

PDX Women In Tech -
A ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help