...

Lots to tall you about - most of it under OPB's roof! Here's the rundown of today's show.01:45 - 08:30 Nikki Giovanni08:35 - 17:40 Dave Allen19:50 - 25:08 This Is Not A Silent Movie25:15 - 32:30 Tord Gustavsen Quartet33:45 Amtrak Rail Residency34:30 Oregon Arts & Culture Hiring37:45 Awesome Portland41:50 Sallie Ford44:50 Blue Skies in Band45:13 PYP- Kevin Walczyk47:12 Adam BakerSee our website for links and details: