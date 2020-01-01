Majority Of Oregon Counties Will Start Reopening

...

We hear from Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen, Umatilla County Chair John Shafer, Marion County Commissioner Kevin Cameron and Lane County Chair Heather Buch.

Twenty-eight Oregon counties have received state approval to enter “phase 1” of Gov. Kate Brown's reopening plan. That means restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve customers on-site as long as they can meet certain requirements, such as masks for all employees and enough space for customers to maintain physical distancing. Hair salons and other personal service providers in these counties will also be allowed to reopen with strict screening guidelines and records for all customers.