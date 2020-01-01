Long-Term Care Ombudsman On Protecting Seniors

...

changed due to the pandemic, and what he’s hearing from seniors around the state.

Long-term care facilities around the country have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus. Infections can spread quickly in these places where some of the most vulnerable people live. In Southeast Portland, 21 people have died from COVID-19 at one nursing home. Staff there told state officials they did not have enough protective equipment. Fred Steele is the state’s long-term care ombudsman, charged with advocating for the residents of these facilities. He joins us to talk about how his job has