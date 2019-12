Lindsay Hill's debut novel is a dazzling collection of over a thousand micro-chapters, weaving together the story of 12-year-old Christopher Westall's coming of age in San Francisco. “Christopher’s trying to find his way in a world that’s been shattered to pieces,” Hill told us.”The reader is asked to find her or his way in a series of seemingly unrelated shards.” This is the long version of the interview you heard on this week's show.